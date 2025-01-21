Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa to Highlight Public-Private Defence Collaboration at 2025 Conference

The upcoming Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025, scheduled for 7 March at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, is poised to be a landmark event for South Africa’s defence sector in 2025. A highlight of the conference will be the address by and participation of the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Major General (Retired) Bantubonke “Bantu” Holomisa, whose extensive military and political experience brings significant insights and gravitas to the event.

Hosted by defenceWeb in collaboration with the South African Aerospace, Maritime & Defence Industries Association (AMD), the conference aims to foster strategic collaborations between public and private entities to address pressing challenges in South Africa’s defence and security environment.

A Distinguished Career

Born on 25 July 1955 in Mqanduli, Cape Province (present-day Eastern Cape), Bantu Holomisa has been a prominent figure in South African politics and defence for decades. He began his career in the Transkei Defence Force in 1976, swiftly ascending to the rank of Major General and Commander of the Transkei Defence Force by 1987. Subsequently, he led a military government in the Transkei until 1994 when he oversaw the peaceful reintegration of the Transkei into South Africa, demonstrating his commitment to a united and democratic South Africa.

In 1994, Holomisa entered politics on the national stage when he was elected as a member of the National Assembly, subsequently serving as the Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs and Tourism from 1994 to 1996. Afterward, Holomisa founded the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and has served as its president since. In subsequent years Holomisa would serve on a range of parliamentary committees such as the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, as well as an alternate member of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, among others. These roles have provided him with a range of invaluable insights into the South African defence and security environment.

Upon ensuring his party’s inclusion in the Government of National Unity (GNU) in 2024, Holomisa was appointed Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans – a decision and role that demonstrates his political acumen and continued commitment to South Africa’s defence and security.

Bridging Public and Private Sectors

Deputy Minister Holomisa’s participation in the conference underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs) within the defence sector. His years of experience, both in military and political leadership, positions him well to address the complexities of integrating private and public sector resources in order to meet South Africa’s economic and national security objectives, through creating a more resilient and responsive defence infrastructure.

The conference, organized by defenceWeb in collaboration with AMD, builds upon the success of its inaugural event in 2023. With the theme “Empowering the Defence Sector through Public-Private Partnerships”, discussions will focus on tailoring PPPs to meet the unique demands of South Africa’s security environment, fostering collaboration to provide vital equipment and services amidst budget constraints.

A Catalyst for Progress

The Deputy Minister’s address is expected to serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue between the government, public sector agencies, private sector stakeholders, and academic institutions. His participation in the conference signifies a proactive step towards fostering a collaborative environment aimed at empowering South Africa’s defence sector.

As the defence landscape evolves, stakeholders from various sectors are encouraged to attend and engage in this critical dialogue. The Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025 represents a pivotal moment for public and private stakeholders committed to enhancing the nation’s security through strategic partnerships.

