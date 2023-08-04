Denel unwanted asset sale realises R36 million

During Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s four-and-a-half year tenure, to date State-owned defence and technology conglomerate Denel has sold assets valued at R15.6 million for a profit of R17 million.

He was responding to persistent Parliamentary questioner Omphile Maotwe (Economic Freedom Fighters). She wanted to know which State-owned companies (SOCs) sold assets and the amounts realised.

The Denel component of Gordhan’s response has it, as supplied by Denel, that 753 “assets” specified as “computers, furniture, vehicles and equipment surplus to operational requirements or beyond economic repair” with a book value of R15.6 million was disposed of. The sale generated R32.6 million.

Gordhan’s response indicated Eskom sold over 4 000 assets since 2018, generating R463 million; South African Airways sold A340 aircraft via a tender process; and Transnet disposed of 24 non-core properties. Alexkor sold various vehicles, machinery and office equipment.