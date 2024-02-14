Denel Technical Academy to host open day

The Denel Technical Academy will this weekend be holding an aviation and engineering technical careers open day.

Career specialisations to be highlighted include aircraft radiotrician, machine tool millwright, welder, electrician, fitter and turner, tool and jig maker, aircraft structural worker, aircraft instrument mechanic, turner machinist, aircraft mechanic, aircraft electrician, and aircraft avionician.

The Denel Technical Academy offers training in aviation and engineering technical trades. Only students with Grade 12 mathematics and physical science, N2 or NVC level 3 with trade related theory, maths and engineering science or related subjects are invited.

The open day on 17 February starts at 8:30 and ends at 13:00 at the Denel Technical Academy premises in Kempton Park.

Attendance confirmation is needed by Thursday, with RSVPs to [email protected]

The Academy is approved by the South African Civil Aviation Authority, with courses approved and accredited by the Authority, the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA) and the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Training Authority (merSETA). The duration of apprentice training for all trades is 95 weeks minimum and 208 weeks maximum. Apprentices that have completed all the tasks as laid down may perform a trade test after the minimum period and qualify as an artisan.

Courses are available to private students and those sponsored by partnering organisations. Advanced and Type Training is also available for people already employed in industry who seek to enhance their knowledge and skills.