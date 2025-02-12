Denel ready to stand up and be counted at IDEX in Abu Dhabi

South African defence and technology conglomerate Denel will be out in force at next week’s IDEX (International Defence Exhibition and Conference) in Abu Dhabi with a line-up of products ranging from iNkunzi through to Ingwe and Umkhonto.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) exhibition runs from 17 to 21 February and is billed as a premier defence event providing a global platform to showcase “cutting-edge defence technologies and fostering collaboration among international defence entities” according to organisers Capital Events with the support of the UAE Defence Ministry.

A Denel statement has it IDEX 2025 will see the company, now the responsibility of Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga’s Department of Defence, grow its global profile with a strong presence in Abu Dhabi. Prominent will be guided weapons as well as what Denel terms “landward products”.

These include iNkunzi PAW 20 (personal assault weapon), a stand-alone semi-automatic system with characteristics adding combat value by way of an operational range up to 1 000 m, quick reload time, magazine feed and suppressive fire effect over the full range of ammunition. iNkunzi comes from the Denel PMP (Pretoria Metal Pressings) stable and can fire 20x42mm high explosive incendiary and high explosive armour piercing ammunition as well as practice and practice tracer rounds from the shoulder. The weapon, the Denel statement has it, can be used effectively in infantry combat situations, including against smaller buildings and soft-skinned vehicles or boats.

IDEX delegates and visitors will also be able to see, touch and talk about Denel guided weapons, including the Marlin air-to-air missile, the Ingwe anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) and the Umkhonto-IR surface-to-air system.

Denel Chief Executive Tsepo Monaheng is quoted in the statement as saying Denel will use IDEX to tell “current and future clients we are back” and can “still deliver quality products and new innovations”. He sees the exhibition as a new platform to display the quality of Denel’s defence systems to new markets in the Far East and Eastern Europe – both identified by the State-owned enterprise (SOE) as growth areas.

IDEX is gearing up for over 130 000 visitors and 14 000 exhibitors from 65 countries. Regarded as the premier exhibition of its type in the Middle East, IDEX is a 30-year plus event and “a significant platform for Denel”.

Monaheng says Denel will use its presence at IDEX to build stronger relationships with customers and stakeholders, explore options for smart partnerships and reconfirm the Denel brand in the global defence and technology environments”.

“Denel remains a valuable asset for the country [South Africa]. We are still open for business and we can still leverage from the superior quality of our product range and the quality of our services,” according to the statement.