defenceWeb is producing the official AAD 2024 show daily magazine

As Africa’s leading defence and security news portal, defenceWeb has been chosen to produce the official Show Daily publication for the 2024 edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition, with a return to a printed publication.

Building on the success of the 2022 digital Show Daily, the 2024 edition will not only be available digitally but will be printed for physical distribution to show attendees who will be visiting Air Force Base Waterkloof between 18 and 20 September.

defenceWeb has already embarked on the process of creating a publication that will capture all important events on each trade day, including scheduled activities at the show, announcements, product launches and AAD Conference activities.

Comprehensive coverage by a large team of seasoned journalists will ensure exposure for exhibitors and their products as well as delegations and national pavilions, and the Show Daily will also include background articles of interest, giving context to the aerospace and defence sector.

defenceWeb has appointed a top editorial team to produce the three editions (published on the trade days of 18, 19 and 20 September). Together, the editorial team has 200 years’ worth of experience in the media industry, across news writing, photography and videography.

Readership is estimated at more than 30 000 people from 50 countries, from both the physical magazines and the digital editions published on defenceWeb and the AAD website.

The Show Daily Editor and his team would like to receive exhibitors’ news, stories and press releases (with embargo if necessary), before the exhibition. There is no charge to submit product and press information to the team, but there is no guarantee that all material submitted will be published.

However, guaranteed exposure can be secured through advertorial and advertising options, which are very affordable given that defenceWeb is a locally based media house.

The Show Daily will help exhibitors to boost their overall return on investment from AAD 2024 as it allows them to cost effectively maintain high visibility at the show and reach all visitors and exhibitors – as an online publication, it also means worldwide exposure for those not able to attend the exhibition in person.

To contribute editorial content, contact [email protected] or to advertise contact [email protected]

Africa Aerospace and Defence is being held at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria from 18 to 22 September, with the first three days being trade days and the last two being air show days.