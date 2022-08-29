defenceWeb appointed as official AAD 2022 show daily producer

As Africa’s leading defence and security news portal, defenceWeb has been chosen to produce the official Show Daily publication for the 2022 edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition – Africa’s largest defence trade show.

defenceWeb will create a world class product which will capture all important happenings on each trade day, including scheduled activities at the show, announcements, product launches and the conference programme. Comprehensive coverage will ensure exposure for exhibitors and their products as well as delegations and national pavilions, and the Show Daily will also include background articles of interest.

The Show Daily is written and produced on site and is produced specifically for exhibitors and visitors to the show. defenceWeb has appointed a top editorial team to produce the three editions (published on the trade days of 21, 22 and 23 September). Together, the editorial team has 200 years’ worth of experience in the media industry, across news writing, photography and videography. All exhibitors will benefit from the on-site team who will cover the news from the show as it happens.

Each issue will be in digital format and will be WhatsApped and emailed to every exhibitor, visitor and all official delegations. Readership is estimated at 20 000 people from 50 countries. Each edition will also be published on defenceWeb (with readership of more than 100 000 unique readers per month) and emailed to defenceWeb newsletter subscribers (10 000 people).

The Show Daily Editor and his team would like to receive exhibitors’ news, stories and press releases (with embargo if necessary), before the exhibition. There is no charge to submit product and press information to the team, but there is no guarantee that all material submitted will be published.

However, guaranteed exposure can be secured through advertorial and advertising options, which are very affordable given that defenceWeb is a locally based media house.

The Show Daily will help exhibitors to boost their overall return on investment from AAD 2022 as it allows them to cost effectively maintain high visibility at the show and reach all visitors and exhibitors – as an online publication, it also means worldwide exposure for those not able to attend the exhibition in person.

To contribute editorial content, contact [email protected] or to advertise contact [email protected]







Africa Aerospace and Defence is being held at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria from 21 to 25 September, with the first three days being trade days and the last two being air show days.