Defence Minister welcomes return of AAD

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise welcomed the return of the African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition to Tshwane and South Africa. Speaking ahead of the biennial show’s opening, she said AAD remains one of the world’s top six defence exhibitions and air shows in terms of scale and scope.

It is a major contributor to the economy, she said, “with each edition, each show delivers a real impact to the economy of Pretoria, of Gauteng and the country.”

Tax receipts alone from the previous exhibition four years ago in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic saw cancellation of the 2020 edition totalled R160 million.

Accompanied by deputy minister Thabang Makwetla; Defence Secretary Sonto Kudjoe; Chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya; Chief of the SA Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, and Armscor chair Phillip Dexter, Modise hoped future editions would be better.

AAD organisers expected greater participation but the ravages of COVID-19 and an inability to finalise the date of this year’s AAD well in advance led to a clash in timing with a United Nations (UN) conference which meant fewer foreign government delegations than in previous years.

Strong local participation

Notwithstanding this, she said, the organisers attracted 200 exhibitors from 24 countries across nine national pavilions. Turkey is the single largest country contributor with 25 companies this year, doubling the space it had in 2018. 70% of exhibitors are South African, attesting to continued strength of the local defence industry. Fifteen South African companies will be SMMEs hosted by the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) and the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition (DTOC), “consistent with our understanding that small businesses are a catalyst for much-needed economic growth and sustained development of our country”.

She said the defence industry was a major contributor to the economy and played a key role in helping the SANDF fulfil its constitution mandate of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as helping it keep the peace in Africa.

“The 11th edition of AAD will bring together the largest gathering of aerospace and defence industry decision makers and buyers from around the world, including many from Africa,” she said, all able to meet over three trade days before the exhibition opens to the public at the weekend.

“Over the years, AAD has become synonymous with South African excellence, world class capability and our exceptional warmth and hospitality. It is a rich legacy built over the last 20 years. The story is of dedication, hard work and a commitment to shared excellence,” she said, commending the exhibition’s partners for continuing to work together to develop a show unequalled in Africa and among the best in the world.

Youth empowerment continues to be a key facet of the show, with 10 000 school children being flown from Cape Town and Durban to Johannesburg and from there via Gautrain to AFB Waterkloof to attend motivational talks hosted by the SAAF and US Air Force, be encouraged on the need to study maths, science, technology and engineering and see demonstrations of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) developed and built by Wits University’s School of Engineering.

Equipment serviceability improving

As she spoke, the roar of a SAAF Gripen jet overhead, grounded for a year because of budgetary constraints, filtered into the briefing room.

“It’s one of the things we have been quietly fixing. For the sceptics who say nothing is working, a lot of things are beginning to work in the defence force. It’s not just the air force we are fixing – we are doing it in the army too. Unashamedly, we say soon no-one will be able to touch us as South Africa.”







Mbambo agreed: “A journey of 1 000 steps starts with the first step. AAD will be a confirmation that journey has begun,” he said, promising Gripen would not be the only SAAF assets to take to the air during the weekend air show, with transport aircraft and combat helicopters also part of the capability demonstration.