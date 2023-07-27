Defence Minister and SANDF Chief at IDEF

South Africa was one of 53 countries exhibiting at this week’s International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Turkey with the top two in government’s defence architecture on hand for support and to see what was on display.

Defence Corporate Communication in the form of the SA Soldier publication reports Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, accompanied by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, “inspected the different pavilions”, including South Africa’s with the SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries (AMD) via its AMD Export Council facilitating.

South African exhibitors were Armscor, Astrofica Technologies, Fuchs Electronics, Imperial Armour, Micro Aviation, Mochochonono Protect, Redeployable Camp Systems (RCS), Reutech, Sentian Aerospace and Sovereignty Systems with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition also present.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, South Africa’s ambassador to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s country accompanied the South African duo at IDEF.