Defence and security evolving rapidly as new technologies emerge

“The world’s security environment is utterly unpredictable,” according to Sihle Mayisela, Executive Manager of Strategic Affairs at Hensoldt South Africa, and new technologies are altering it rapidly, from drones to cyber.

Mayisela was one of the keynote speakers at the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence (AMD) Conference held last week.

In his address, Mayisela cited various examples of recent developments within the global defence sector, specifically in terms of technology, and outlined what some of the future scenarios within defence both locally and globally might look like.

“The use of small drones to attack or trigger air defence systems has become a very real threat, and the race is on to develop effective counter drone systems,” he said. “Small drones technology and drone countermeasures will continue to dominate the next decade.”

Mobilising defence within the context of the “fourth industrial revolution” is also on the increase, with the technological opportunities afforded by the Internet of Things, advanced data processing, cognitive radar, 5G cellular networks, microchips and the like creating opportunities for artificial intelligence, protection of infrastructure and detection of attacks.

“The world is already in a transition period. Advances in technology will continue with its natural evolution, with economics, politics and the natural environment continuing to influence the speed of this advancement,” Mayisela said.

In terms of the future, new strategies of cyber and hybrid warfare will include more advanced network attacks, and space will become a new warfighting domain.

