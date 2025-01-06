DCS ready to take over private prisons

The Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein and the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre (KSCC) in Limpopo are nearing the end of their 25-year management contracts with private companies.

As part of the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) plans to take over these facilities, a dedicated Task Team has been working on the transition process, beginning with MCC, which faces complications due to non-compliance issues and ongoing legal challenges. Despite these setbacks, DCS is focused on ensuring a smooth transfer of management once the legal matters are resolved or the contracts expire, the Department of Correctional Services told Parliament in a presentation on 26 November.

MCC began operations on 1 July 2001, under a 25-year contract with Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC), managed by G4S Security. The contract is set to end on 30 June 2026, with the Centre having an approved accommodation capacity of 2928 inmates. Similarly, KSCC in Makhado, Limpopo Province, has been operational since 16 February 2002, under a 25-year management contract by South African Custodial Management (SACM), set to conclude on 15 February 2027, and has a capacity of 3024 inmates.

