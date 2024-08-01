Day Two of AAD 2024 Conference to Highlight South African Industry Innovations

The AAD 2024 Conference, set to take place from 18-20 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof, will feature a highly anticipated South African Industry Showcase on Day Two, 19 September 2024.

A major theme for the day will be the need for increased support for the South African defence industry. A panel discussion on unlocking innovation through public-private partnerships and joint ventures for defence technology development and commercialisation will include speakers from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa, and industry, while the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency will speak about growing the aerospace and defence hub of South Africa.

Respected analyst Dr Moses Khanyile, Director: Centre for Military Studies (CEMIS), Faculty of Military Science, University of Stellenbosch, will provide suggestions for lobbying for greater South African defence industry and support.

Attendees will explore how local defence capabilities can be strengthened amidst global uncertainties, reflecting the nation’s strategic response to international challenges. Cobus Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Product Management at Global Command and Control Technologies, is one of the speakers to address this important topic.

The day will include an exploration of investment opportunities for international stakeholders in local defence projects, highlighting the potential for global collaboration in supporting South Africa’s defence advancements. James Kerr from Orion Consulting will examine in detail these opportunities, while Denel Group COO William Hlakoane will explain the company’s resurgence through recent cash injections and new business strategy.

Significant opportunities and impacts generated for the South African industry will be highlighted by Damen Shipyards Cape Town in a case study on Project BIRO, for new inshore patrol vessels for the SA Navy. This project underscores the potential for domestic initiatives to influence and expand the sector.

Other highlights of day two include an overview of the best and brightest capabilities and technologies in the South African aerospace and defence industry by Sandile Ndlovu, CEO of the South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries (AMD) association.

The South African Industry Showcase promises to deliver a day of engaging discussions and valuable insights, offering a comprehensive view of the country’s evolving role in the global defence sector.

For more information about the AAD 2024 Conference and to register for the event, please visit AAD 2024 Conference Website.