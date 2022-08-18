Damen Shipyards Cape Town receives award for Occupation Qualification apprentices

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) has received an award from the higher education and training establishment Northlink College in recognition of DSCT’s role in committing to train some of the first ‘occupation qualification’ apprentices under what was then a new programme launched by the DHET (Department of Higher Education & Training) in January 2019.

Northlink commended DSCT for taking part in the programme from the beginning, when its future was still uncertain and its success yet to be demonstrated, DSCT said in a press release. It added that DSCT was one of the first companies in South Africa to embrace this new apprenticeship scheme, the COS programme (Centres of Specialisation), at a time when it was still an unproven concept. Only recently has it become mainstream. Working in partnership with Northlink College, the first Damen apprentices successfully qualified in the COS Fitting & Turning programme, the first of its kind in South Africa.

Each participant takes part in a three-to-four-year programme that ensures that, on completion, they are competent in their trade. 50% of their time is spent in the college and 50% in the workplace on a rotational basis. 36 individuals are currently in the programme, across eight trades. As well as fitting & turning, trades available include pipe fitting, welding, boiler making, plumbing, electrical, rigging and mechanical fitting. Over 90% of the trainees choose to accept full time jobs at DSCT once they have completed their courses.

“The college teaches the theoretical side of the roles and basic training in the underlying skills,” explained Abdullah Galant, Technical Training Officer at DSCT, “while DSCT provides the real-world exposure to applying those skills in the workplace as well as basic training in safety, firefighting and other essential procedures. New skills like carpentry are likely to be added over time. We now work with four colleges in total and many of the trainers are former employees of DSCT.”

With the COS programme now being accessed by companies all over South Africa, DSCT looks forward to training many more apprentices in occupation qualifications in partnership with Northlink College Cape Town and other centres of learning, DSCT said.

Providing background to its training processes, DSCT said it identified a skills gap withing the South African maritime industry in 2010, and so launched a Training Centre for apprentices to be trained on building vessels to Damen standards, for Damen.

“The Training Centre has served as platform for DSCT to create employment opportunities for South Africans and has played a significant role in transforming what was traditionally considered a male-dominated industry,” the company added.

Since its launch, the Training Centre has produced 127 qualified artisans through apprenticeships, work placements and ARPL (Artisans Recognition of Prior Learning) programs, with 24 of these artisans being female. Currently, the Training Centre accommodates 36 apprentices and offers trades in Boilermaking, Welding, Mechanical Fitting, Electrical, Fitting and Turning, Plumbing and Rigging.

Work placement at DSCT is offered to students from FET colleges who require hands-on experience in order to receive their qualifications. Various SETAs and FET colleges have served as sources for apprentices.







Damen Shipyards Cape Town is presently constructing the two remaining multi-mission inshore patrol vessels the SA Navy is acquiring under Project Biro.