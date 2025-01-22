Damen Shipyards Cape Town continues its commitment to shipbuilding in Africa

Damen Shipyards has a longstanding history of building vessels in Africa for Africa, having constructed and delivered more than 40 vessels to various nations, including South Africa, Zanzibar, Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania. These vessels range from offshore patrol vessels and dredgers to tugs, naval craft, and supply vessels.

Today, Damen provides maritime solutions in the form of shipbuilding and operational support across Africa including from its base in Cape Town.

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) is owned by the global group Damen Shipyards and South African Montsi investments. It was established in 2007 when the Damen Group took over the business of Farocean.

DSCT is a recognised supplier to South African Government bodies such as the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), the Department of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries (DAFF – now Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment), The Robben Island Museum (RIM), and the South African Navy (SAN).

The company has also built and supplied vessels to private companies such as Smit Amandla Marine (now Africa Marine Solutions Group) and De Beers Marine.

As a leader in the shipbuilding industry, Damen says it is committed to advancing Africa’s maritime sector through state-of-the-art vessel construction and strategic regional partnerships.

“We pride ourselves on our ability build vessels in Africa for Africa, to our clients’ specifications, on time and within budget and we are committed to the growth and modernisation of the African maritime industry,” said Sefale Montsi, Director at DSCT. “Our focus on using local materials and developing local suppliers not only ensures world-class quality but also supports job creation and maritime entrepreneurship in South Africa.”

Said Jos Govaarts, Managing Director at DSCT: “Since 2007 our business has forged strategic partnerships within the maritime industry that have helped to strengthen South Africa’s shipbuilding capacity and contribute to the economic development of the region. Our shipyard in Cape Town is deeply invested in local content and skills development and we ensure that our projects create sustainable jobs, foster supplier growth, and have a lasting positive impact on the communities in which we operate.”

In addition to shipbuilding, the company says it provides comprehensive operational support and maintenance execution, ensuring that vessels remain in peak condition throughout their lifespan. This includes Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), technical assistance, crew training, and a full range of maintenance, repair and conversion services.

Mark Grootboom, Head of Supply Chain at DSCT, added: “Our approach to operational support and maintenance execution is designed to maximise vessel longevity and efficiency. We believe that by offering these services, we can help our clients achieve minimal downtime and reduced life cycle costs, which are crucial in today’s competitive maritime environment.”

Damen Shipyards has successfully delivered on several significant projects across the continent. Notable projects include:

Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs) for the South African Navy: DSCT has built three 62-metre Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels designed to fortify South Africa’s maritime security. Tailored to counter piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling operations, the first MMIPV was successfully delivered in 2022, with the subsequent vessels delivered in 2023 and 2024. DSCT said this project exemplifies its collaboration with local suppliers and the South African government, reinforcing its commitment to fostering local expertise and economic growth.

Tug for the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA): In 2023, Damen Shipyards Cape Town successfully delivered the Mohoma, a plough tug, to the TNPA in South Africa. This seagoing workboat is designed for both harbour and coastal services and is part of Damen’s shoal buster series. The vessel’s name is derived from the Sesotho word meaning “to plough”.

100-Meter Landing Support Ship for the Nigerian Navy: Damen in 2022 delivered a 100-metre Landing Support Ship to the Nigerian Navy. Equipped with advanced Combat Management and Integrated Platform Management Systems, this vessel significantly enhances Nigeria’s naval operational capabilities.

Benguela Gem – Diamond Recovery Vessel for Namibia: In a joint venture with the De Beers Group and the Namibian government, Damen constructed the 177-metre Benguela Gem, heralded as the world’s most advanced diamond recovery vessel. Unveiled in 2022, this vessel “showcases cutting-edge technology and engineering prowess, solidifying Damen’s reputation for delivering specialised maritime assets that drive economic development,” the company said.

Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 for the Egyptian Offshore Market: Catering to the needs of the Egyptian offshore industry, Damen delivered the Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 in 2022. Designed for the rapid and efficient transportation of crew and supplies, the project underscores Damen’s ability to support energy sectors across Africa.

“Damen Shipyards continues to demonstrate its leadership in maritime innovation, strategic partnerships, and its unwavering dedication to advancing Africa’s maritime infrastructure and capabilities,” the company concluded.