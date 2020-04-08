Change of direction for ECM Technologies as focus shifts to coronavirus response

ECM Technologies have responded to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to put together a portfolio of products to meet the huge demand for items such as hand sanitiser, gloves, masks, goggles, and hazmat suits.

Eric Milburn, Managing Director of ECM Technologies, said his company has 35 years of experience as being one of the top suppliers of counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED), chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defence and electro-optical equipment.

“We have always been known as a one-stop-shop for the areas in which we and we have been putting together a portfolio of products that are in great demand at the moment,” he said. “In particular, ECM Technologies’ unequalled pedigree in the field of chemical and biological defence is standing us in good stead as we leverage our existing supply chain to source new products.”

One of the company’s existing suppliers is Cardiff based BCB International. In addition to being a specialist defence and security products supplier, BCB also produces the FireDragon, a solid fuel tablet made from bio-ethanol which it supplies to the UK Forces and other NATO countries. The fuel also has anti-bacterial properties. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, BCB have converted their FireDragon plant to produce a hand sanitiser gel and they are now working 24/7 to keep up with demand. The product, Dr Brown’s Hand Sanitiser, is now available in South Africa exclusively from ECM Technologies in 50, 250, 400 and 500 ml bottles.

For now the product is being fully imported from the UK but BCB have offered their assistance to ECM in setting up a plant for local manufacture should the demand warrant it.

Also in the Dr Brown’s product line-up is a range of Survival Packs in various sizes. These packs include essentials such as hand sanitiser, gloves, masks etc.

Apart from the Dr Brown’s products, ECM have also sourced a range of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks (both 3-ply non-woven and N95), protective goggles, polycarbonate safety glasses and disposable medical hazmat suits.

In the coming days, other items such as COVID-19 test kits will be added to ECM’s portfolio.







“There are many challenges in finding the correct products and there are many fly-by-nights taking advantage of the situation,” Milburn said. “Not the least of these challenges is the lack of airfreight cargo space worldwide and the resultant increase in airfreight rates. In spite of these challenges ECM Technologies are determined to do what they are best known for – being a one stop supplier to their chosen market.”