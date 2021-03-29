Change in AAD top management

There’s a new person at the helm of Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) following the resignation of long-serving exhibition director Leona Redelinghuys.

Long-time SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) staffer Michelle Nxumalo was today named interim exhibition director as from 1 April by AAD executive committee chair Sandile Ndlovu.

Nxumalo has over 13 years’ experience in the local aerospace and defence industries and was instrumental in the SA Defence Industry (SADI) participation in exhibitions across the globe. She is also South Africa’s international sales representative for international defence exhibitions and shows on behalf of the SA Aerospace Maritime Export Council (SAAMDEC) in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition (DTIC).







“On behalf of the AAD partners, I would like to thank Leona for her contribution to AAD’s growth trajectory over and extend best wishes for her future endeavours,” Ndlovu said.