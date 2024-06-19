Call for Papers: AAD 2024 Conference seeks leading-edge defence presentations

defenceWeb is pleased to announce the organisation of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Conference, taking place from 18 to 20 September 2024. This conference will be held alongside the AAD 2024 Expo, Africa’s only aerospace and defence exhibition that combines both a trade show and an air show.

Call for Papers:

We are inviting insightful and informative presentations that offer fresh perspectives and useful analysis on a wide variety of defence-related topics. Presentations should fall within the following categories:

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Day One: Future Warfare (Wednesday, 18 September)

Exploring the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of military operations and technology.

Day Two: South African Defence Industry Showcase (Thursday, 19 September)

Highlighting the capabilities, achievements, and opportunities within South Africa’s defence industry.

Day Three: Maritime Security (Friday, 20 September)

Focusing on developments and challenges influencing maritime security – particularly piracy and attacks on shipping – and the implications for Africa.

Interested participants are encouraged to submit their presentation proposals by emailing [email protected]. Please note that preference will be given to end-user and academic proposals. The deadline for submissions is 31 July 2024.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We are pleased to announce that Milkor Ltd, a proudly South African defence and aerospace company, has come on board as the diamond sponsor for the event.

If you are a supplier to the defence industry, we invite you to explore how we can help you generate more leads and create exposure for your brand and solutions. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Robert Mace at [email protected].