Bushtec awarded Eswatini Defence Force contract

Bushtec Creations, part of the Canvas and Tent group, has signed a contract for the manufacture and supply of 150-person accommodation for the Umbutfo Eswatini Defence Force.

The contract was inked by Prince Sicalo Dhlamini, Eswatini Permanent Secretary of Defence, and Eric Goldblum, Chairman of Canvas and Tent, at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition.

The contract covers the provision of thirteen 12-person sleeper accommodation units; containerised shower units and toilets; a kitchen container, including refrigeration and storage; a dining facility with servery, and a clinic equipped with a trauma room and two-bed ward.

Bushtec Creations will also install the camp using local labour, over a period of 17 days. Manufacturing and delivery will take eight weeks.

The company said the contract will provide convenient on-site accommodation for troops, enhance productivity and morale, reduce transportation costs and the logistics burden, and improve safety and security.

“Leading a project of this scale and complexity often requires a significant amount of time, effort, and perseverance. Two years is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team involved in securing this project,” Bushtec Creations said. “Now that the project is secured, the focus can shift to successful delivery.”

With the success of securing the 150-man camp project for the Zombodze base, it’s likely that more opportunities will arise, the company believes.

The Canvas and Tent Group, established in 1968, has supplied field accommodation to nearly 60 countries around the world, and counts 32 customers in Africa. It continues to expand its customer base, with recent orders coming from Southern African Development Community (SADC) militaries for regional deployments, amongst others.