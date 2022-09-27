Armscor to host AAD 2024

The next Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) will be in 2024 with government’s defence and security acquisition agency at the helm of the exhibition.

The “baton” for exhibition management was handed to Armscor chief executive Solomzi Mbada on completion of the 2022 exhibition at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof in Centurion by AMD (SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association) chair, Nombasa Ndlhovu.

AAD 2024 is presently set down for AFB Waterkloof from 18 to 22 September 2024 with Armscor looking to continue the “positive trajectory” set at the just-ended 2022 exhibition.

Accepting management of AAD, Mbada said: “We are grateful for the excellent effort from the organising team lead by the AAD office in putting together a successful event. We as Armscor accept the challenge Armscor to raise the bar in 2024 and ensure this exhibition continues to be ranked among the top 10 in the world”.

The lead role and responsibility of hosting AAD is shared between Armscor, AMD and the Commercial Aviation Association of Southern Africa (CAASA) on a rotational basis with support from Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD).

An Armscor statement has it “AAD has, over the years, provided an opportune platform for cutting edge defence related solutions, technologies and research to be unveiled. The exhibition plays a significant role in boosting the local economy and allows local industry players to market products and services to international buyers. Armscor strongly believes all interactions and strategic partnerships established during AAD advance the defence industry in a multitude of ways”.







AAD is accepted as the largest biennial aerospace and defence exhibition in Africa with air, land and sea capabilities on display. A static aircraft display, air show, mobility track and youth development programme are integral AAD components.