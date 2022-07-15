Armscor seeks partners at Africa Security Symposium

As part of Armscor’s “quest” to be a continental acquisition partner of choice, the South African specialist defence and security acquisition agency was in Nairobi for the ninth annual Africa Security Symposium (ASEC).

The latest Armscor newsletter has it the symposium is one of the “most productive forums” on the continent to meet and network with high ranking government officials, security experts and private sector suppliers. “The symposium provides a safe and private setting to strategise solutions to Africa’s most challenging issues,” the newsletter states adding “it is crucial in

showcasing Armscor’s capabilities, promoting and positioning its products as a solution to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations”.

It’s not only short-term impact the State-owned company which reports to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise as shareholder representative was seeking in the east African country. Strategic collaboration with other African countries was listed as an objective to assist in “achieving and maintaining long term financial sustainability”.

Armscor divisional head: telecommunication and sensing systems Molahlegi Molope chaired a symposium panel where African peacekeepers came under the spotlight as regards “the growing need for dependable and robust partnerships”.







Pretoria headquartered Armscor says in the newsletter training, technology, leadership and adaptive peace strategies are critical to success in peacebuilding initiatives.