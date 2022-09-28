Armscor excited by return of AAD

Advocate Solomizi Mbada has been excited by the return of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition after COVID-19 forced a two-year delay.

“It’s been four years since AAD 2018 and this limited our opportunities to showcase our defence capabilities as well as look at opportunities to collaborate and forge partnerships with rest of the defence family. AAD 2022 has presented us with that opportunity,” he said.

What has become clear from the meetings he has had already is that it’s not only south Africa that faces cuts in defence spending.

Collaboration is key

“The way forward for all of us is going to collaborations; for countries to maintain their own independence they’re going to need this sort of technology transfer. Many are companies and countries are keen to partner in manufacturing to ensure they meet their own defence requirements.”

It’s potentially good news for South Africa, to use its own defence companies and manufacturing facilities to make defence products for other companies, while doing the same in reverse; licencing its IP to other countries.

“The emphasis now is not just about selling, but about building long term relationships that have a win/win outcome.”

Mbada is in his second year at the helm of Armscor after acting as CEO in 2019 after Kevin Wakeford left. He hopes he can rebuild Armscor so that it can solve its main client’s challenges quickly and capably, while being innovative. That client is the South African National Defence force, but now also the South African Police Service and the Department of Correctional Services.

“I think we are beginning to deliver a satisfactory service to SAPS,” he said, but the reality is that Armscor has already begun making meaningful changes to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) too; from water purification equipment to tented field hospitals and field mess solutions.

“What is critical for me is to deliver a quality service and quality products within the shortest space of time. We will do this by calling on the network of companies and people in the countries that we collaborate with.”

It’s not enough, he said, to only try to fix the immediate problems; Armscor has to start thinking about tomorrow’s challenges to meet the SANDF and other clients’ needs. The future is technological.

“If we talk in terms of where the battle space is, we see the increasing use of autonomous technologies used as a force multiplier and artificial intelligence in the form of drones. So, we will see the deployment of technology as opposed to warm bodies in resolving and addressing the issues of border control management, among other issues.”

It is clear from walking around the exhibits at AAD 2022 that the SANDF has a lot more brand-new equipment than public opinion allows. But, Mbada blames the defence establishment for not effectively dispelling the perception.







“I think it’s the fault of the DoD family and how we project ourselves. I think we are often too hard on ourselves and we sometimes miss the opportunity of showcasing our capabilities and our equipment, which is why AAD is so critical and the public days add another dimension where you can bring in the public, but especially the opportunity to bring in the youth too.”