Armscor Dockyard set to provide 25 military veterans’ beneficiaries with workplace experience

Armscor, through its Military Veterans Office, has initiated a skills development programme with the aim of empowering households and dependants of military veterans. This in January saw 25 beneficiaries being placed at the Armscor Dockyard for work experience.

The launch of the programme was held at Simon’s Town on 24 January with 25 beneficiaries in attendance. As part of the programme Armscor Dockyard will provide workplace exposure to beneficiaries for a period of 18 months. These young men and women will get an opportunity to put their theory into practice in line with what they are studying at the college, Armscor said in its latest newsletter.

This initiative received full support from the Department of Higher Education and Training, the state-owned defence materiel agency said. “Armscor’s Socio-Economic Development Strategy provides a clear framework that guides the direction of programmes aimed at improving the lives of military veterans beyond just financial assistance,” it added.

The 25 military veterans’ beneficiaries signed a three-year contract with False Bay College. A total of 10 beneficiaries will be studying mechanical engineering, while 15 will be studying electrical engineering. They will spend six months in class and six months at a workplace, Armscor Dockyard. This rotation process between the college and the workplace will continue until the end of the programme.

When motivating the beneficiaries, Colonel (Ret) Sindi Mbobo, a Military Veteran, told the beneficiaries that they can become something or somebody in life, provided they take the opportunities and embraced it. Justice Ramakokovhu, acting Executive Manager at Armscor Dockyard, explained that they are the first group to benefit from this initiative.

The opportunity does not promise them employment with Armscor. However, their effort and resolve will determine their future, Ramakokovhu said. In his concluding remarks, he reminded beneficiaries that, “it is now in your hands”.

Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) and Services SETA in the Western Cape partnered with Armscor Dockyard to ensure quality education for the military veterans’ beneficiaries. These SETAs are part of the 21 SETAs in South Africa. Their mandate is to ensure skills delivery across the country. They provide funding and ensure quality assurance for the beneficiaries, Armscor noted.