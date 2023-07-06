Armscor CEO retains his position

The man at the helm of government’s defence and security acquisition company will not face sanction of any kind in the wake of newspaper allegations including fraud and sexual favours.

Allegations levelled against Chief Executive Solomzi Mbada were on the agenda of a midweek Armscor board meeting, three days after the allegations were made public by City Press.

A three paragraph statement, attributed to Armscor chair Phillip Dexter, exonerates Mbada.

The statement reads, in part: “At a special sitting the Armscor board considered the allegations levelled against the Chief Executive Officer Advocate Solomzi Mbada. Having reviewed all documents, the board did not find any substance to these allegations. As an employee, the rights of the CEO are protected within the ambit of his contract of employment at Armscor”.

“The board wishes to reassure stakeholders the organisation remains committed to entrenching a culture of accountability and high ethical standards.”