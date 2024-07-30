Armormax introduces “Armormax Care”, safety-focussed programme for customers

“Out of habit we always ask our clients ‘how safe do you feel? You have taken the right steps in armouring your vehicle so you should now feel quite safe in your car. But what about everywhere else? At home, in public, at work and even online?’” Armormax Marketing Manager Michael Broom asks.

“For us, safety is more than a feeling. Safety is a fact, and you can only truly know how safe you are when you know all the facts. That’s what Armormax Care is there to do. We are passionate about safety and security in general, not just when it comes to vehicles.”

“Our network and our business put us on the pulse of the threats and risks we are all exposed to. We have learnt that some of us are at greater risk than others, and often unintentionally. Through the assistance of seasoned and competent professionals, Armormax Care aims to assess and highlight unique potential risks and make sound recommendations on how to manage them.”

The company says: “Because this is bespoke and unique to every client, this is an individual process we undertake, not just a one-size-fits-all solution. We begin with a thorough threat and risk assessment of you, your family and your environments. We will include some basic skills training with you and your loved ones, and based on our findings make recommendations on how you can live a safer and more secure life in our beautiful country. Even if you have an existing security protocol or personal security detail, there is much we can offer to strengthen and improve what you already have.”

The programme is not just about theory though, it includes practical self-defence training for the whole family as well as a driver training programme specifically showing the differences of how to handle attack situations with or without an armoured car. This includes how to use the vehicle correctly in aggression to evade a situation when required. Broom says, “Some of our clients are regular travelers, where an armoured car is not available for transport. Knowing how to handle situations with or without an armoured car is crucial on South African roads.”

The programme is administered by external professionals that Armormax has vetted in depth as leaders in their field. Armormax itself does not conduct any of the assessments or training and will not even have any access to the assessments or its findings. “Confidentiality and discretion are key, and in line with our driving ethos of being as safe as possible, that means not even we should know about whatever security protocols are put in place for our clients. Our role is to facilitate the process, and serve the client where needed with our particular product and skills.”

The programme is included with every vehicle Armormax armours, either as a personal or enterprise programme. Certain terms and conditions do apply. In due course, the programme will be offered as a stand-alone product with a money back guarantee should the client feel there was no value added.

About Armormax

Armormax was formed as a partnership with a leading American luxury vehicle armourer almost 20 years ago. It is now wholly South African owned and has used the lessons learned in international best practice to provide the highest quality, bespoke armouring solution in the country.

Armormax blends the art of bespoke vehicle manufacturing and conversion with the science of high-tech ballistic materials. Its luxury bulletproof vehicles protect families, business professionals and high-profile individuals.

The company’s use of lightweight synthetic armour, in combination with the most advanced ballistic steel, results in an added substantially less than that of competitors. This means longer service intervals than are normally needed for an armoured vehicle, longer vehicle life, and a superior driving experience. Attention to cosmetic detail is another defining aspect of Armormax conversions.

Armormax is proud to be acknowledged as OEM partners to most of the luxury brands represented in South Africa. To date the company has armoured more than 1700 luxury vehicles from these brands and others and has not had a single penetration or injury in any of its vehicles. Its facility is based in Northriding, Johannesburg, South Africa.