Armormax hits the road around Mzansi

Leading South African Luxury Armoured Car builder Armormax are about to embark on a nation-wide roadshow in their armoured 5th generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The intention of the roadshow is not only to market it’s product, but also to educate Toyota dealerships around the country about this ever-increasing market segment.

Marketing Manager Michael Broom says: “We have always maintained a positive outlook and attitude towards South Africa, often stating it’s the best place in the world to live. We understand that violent crime is an issue, however our customers are able to mitigate at least some of the risks and live an unrestricted life. Our roadshows prove without doubt that owning an Armormax vehicle really doesn’t feel different to an unarmoured vehicle, and we can truly experience the beauty and lifestyle on offer with total peace of mind.”

He adds “We still find there is a great deal of misinformation out there regarding armoured vehicles and have successfully proven in the past that the motor dealer networks are the best place to address this. Part of the roadshow includes demonstrating our product to dealers, as well as debunking the various myths that we usually encounter. With the exponential growth of this sector in recent years, dealer staff around South Africa are bound to encounter an enquiry from a customer sooner rather than later. We want to ensure that they are adequately informed to be able to advise their customers.”

In between visiting dealers and customers, the Armormax Prado will take in some of the country’s greatest natural highlights and activities where you would likely find like-minded Prado owners. The goal being to illustrate that the 180kg of extra weight on this B4 version does not restrict lifestyle or capability in any way, Armormax said.

As a start, the Prado has been chosen as a support and recovery vehicle to The Car Scene South Africa on an ambitious and somewhat daunting adventure. The popular social media page was challenged to buy the cheapest running and licenced VW in South Africa, drive it up the Sani Pass and onto to CampFest in Bela Bela – the biggest VW festival in South Africa. Sam De Fonesca, their fearless leader, settled on a first-generation VW Fox which he bought for less than R13 000. Upon further inspection on their newly acquired steed, it became apparent that ‘Voks’ as it has been dubbed may not even make it out of Joburg. You can follow the progress of their adventure on Instagram by searching for “@thecarscene_”.

Armormax will be posting regular updates of the Prado Roadshow on their social pages which can be found by searching for Armormax South Africa on Facebook and Instagram.