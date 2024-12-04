Announcing the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025

Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2023, defenceWeb, in collaboration with the South African Aerospace, Maritime & Defence Industries Association (AMD), proudly announces the return of the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference. Scheduled for 7 March 2025 at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, the conference will focus on the theme, Uniting Public and Private Sectors for the Empowerment of South Africa’s Defence & Security Sector.

This landmark conference will once again bring together leaders from government, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and the private sector to explore how strategic partnerships can empower and transform South Africa’s defence and security landscape.

Sandile Ndlovu, CEO of the South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries (AMD), emphasised the importance of this event: “Strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors is vital for the sustainability and growth of our defence industry. This conference provides a crucial platform for dialogue, enabling us to address current challenges, foster innovation, and create a more resilient defence sector that contributes to national security and economic development.”

The programme features a series of insightful sessions, including a ministerial keynote address focusing on collaborative solutions for the challenges facing the defence industry and the pivotal role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in fostering economic growth. SANDF representatives will share their perspectives on funding needs and future conflict preparedness, offering insights into how the private sector can contribute to national security initiatives.

Throughout the day, attendees will engage in strategic discussions and panel debates covering crucial topics such as financing mechanisms for defence PPPs, advancements in border management, and opportunities in the aviation and maritime sectors. A dedicated session will highlight the evolving role of technology in modern warfare and its potential to enhance SANDF capabilities through private-sector collaboration. Additionally, delegates will benefit from comparative insights drawn from successful international PPPs.

Organisers invite interested parties to participate by submitting papers, with the call for submissions closing on Friday, 17 January 2025. Proposals can be sent to Ros Hinchcliffe at [email protected]. Those interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Robert Mace at [email protected] for more information.

Join us at the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025 to shape the future of South Africa’s defence sector through innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnership.