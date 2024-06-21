An array of protective solutions

Durban-based company Imperial Armour displayed an array of its well-known protection products at Securex 2024 last week, from the Armadillo anti-riot suit to an anti-stab farmers jacket.
According to chief executive Louisa Garland Els, 2024 started with a bang for Imperial Armour, with orders in January for demining aprons from Libya. This was followed by riot equipment for Malaysia and first-responder structural bunker suits ordered by Botswana.
The company has also completed an order for another African customer, the Nigerian Police, who received body armour products.
