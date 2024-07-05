AMD welcomes newly appointed defence ministry leadership

The South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) has welcomed the appointment of a new Minister of Defence and Military Veterans along with two Deputy Ministers, who succeed Thandi Modise and Thabang Makwetla in the new Government of National Unity.

“We are delighted to extend our warmest welcome to the newly appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga. Minister Motshekga brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished record of public service that will undoubtedly enhance the leadership of the Defence and Military Veterans portfolio. Her dedication to excellence and strategic vision are qualities that we deeply admire and eagerly anticipate seeing reflected in her new role,” the industry body said in a statement.

Joining her are Deputy Ministers Major General (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo. “We are equally honoured to welcome these esteemed individuals to the Defence Ministry,” AMD added, noting that Holomisa’s extensive military background ensures he is well-positioned to support the Minister in strengthening South Africa’s national defence capabilities.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Holomisa brings much defence experience to the table, having joined the Transkei Defence Force in 1976 and had become a brigadier by 1985. He served as a Deputy Chairperson of the Defence Review Commission that authored the Defence Review of 2015. He also served as Deputy Chairperson of the National Defence Force Service Commission for nine years and is currently serving in the Defence Commission under professor Edna van Harte.

Mkhungo is no stranger to the Security Cluster, having previously served as Deputy Minister of Police during the fifth administration. As such, AMD believes he will provide invaluable insights and support to the Ministry, and his appointment “complements this robust leadership team”.

“The appointment of Minister Motshekga and her Deputies signals a new era of leadership for our nation’s defence and military veterans. Their collective expertise and shared vision will be instrumental in addressing the challenges and opportunities within the sector. We are confident that under their guidance, the Ministry will continue to advance its mission of ensuring a secure and resilient nation, while also providing unwavering support to our military veterans who have selflessly served our country. We express our best wishes to the entire team Ministry as they embark on this important journey,” AMD continued.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The industry body cautioned that the road ahead is filled with both challenges and opportunities. “We are confident that with the leadership of Minister Motshekga, Deputy Ministers Holomisa and Mkhungo, and the entire Ministerial team, we will navigate these with determination and resolve. We are committed to supporting their efforts and working together to ensure the security and prosperity of our nation.”

AMD said it looks forward to working with the new Defence and Military Veterans Team. “Minister Motshekga and her team take responsibility of a portfolio that requires much attention. The South African National Defence Force is a national asset that requires urgent support and assistance from all of us. As the South African Defence Industry, we stand ready to support any initiative aimed at improving our Defence capabilities.”