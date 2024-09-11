AMD raises defence industry lekgotla in Ministerial engagement

Sandile Ndlovu used the recent Defence and Military Veterans ministerial interaction to expound on the wider South African defence industry (SADI).

Wearing all three of his hats – SA Aerospace Defence and Maritime Industries Association (AMD) Executive Director and Acting Chairperson as well as Chief Executive of its export arm SAAMDEC (SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Export Council) – he stressed the need for ministerial type engagements, noting they are “critical in establishing a collaborative path” to address SADI challenges.

Included is what he termed “the long awaited industry lekgotla”.

The lekgotla first came to light in March two years ago when then National Defence Industry Council (NDIC) co-ordinator Dr Moses Khanyile briefed Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD). He was reported as saying it would be held a month later in April. That May then Defence Secretary Gladys Kudjoe indicated the lekgotla was on hold while liaison with “relevant stakeholders” was underway. The delay was ascribed to “key principals tied up” because Parliamentary sessions including ministers were scheduled.

Fast forward a year to May 2023 when AMD called for defence industry input ahead of the lekgotla, at that time set to happen in June with no firm date made public.

Among challenges listed for lekgotla action are reduced SA defence industry revenue, bureaucracy and red tape, a shrinking skills base, reduced defence spending in South Africa and what was termed “challenges at Denel”.

An AMD newsletter reporting on the Ministerial interaction earlier this month notes Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga as saying on constraints – “particularly the shrinking defence budget” – there should be SADI follow-up sessions every three months. She envisages this transitioning to biannual engagements as “momentum is established”. Her vision is quoted as cultivating a robust defence sector, inspiring confidence and demonstrating resilience by way of strategic partnerships.

She expressed her eagerness to build a stronger relationship with the South African defence industry and to explore areas of mutual benefit and support. Emphasising the government’s reliance on partnerships, she remarked, “You can rest assured, from where I stand, I appreciate partnerships.” She pledged her openness to frequent engagements, including virtual and early morning meetings, to maximise the impact of her tenure.