AMD Executive Director now also acting chair

Sandile Ndlovu has added, with the approval of the AMD (SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association) board, a third position to the pair he already occupies in the sole recognised South African defence industry (SADI) representative organisation.

His appointment, ratified at an AMD board meeting late last month (August), makes him Association acting chair in addition to being Executive Director and Chief Executive of SAAMDEC (SA Aerospace, Maritime Defence Export Council), its specialist export arm.

The August board meeting follows a delayed annual general meeting where office bearers were named. These included a vice-chair, treasurer and secretary along with chairs for nine working committees. Post the AGM, an AMD statement had it the Association was “actively engaged in the process of identifying and appointing a suitable candidate to fill this important role”.

Ndlovu’s third post in the Association, according to a further statement, “comes at a pivotal time as the board is currently busy with the process finalising the procedure of appointing a new chairperson of stature”.

It further notes his “extensive experience, leadership and commitment to the industry, positions him well to guide and lead AMD through this transitional period, ensuring stability and the continuation of our strategic objectives and goals as an Association” but does not give any length of time before a permanent chair will be named.

He replaces a previous acting chair in Michelle Nxumalo, former Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Exhibition Director and current DCD Protected Mobility representative on the AMD board, who was also an interim appointment. She took over from Nombasa Ndhlovu who resigned in late 2023 after a two-year tenure.