AMD announces new board

The South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) has a new chairperson and board of directors.

The newly appointed board of directors were elected at the recent AMD Annual General Meeting that was held virtually on 25 June. The Board of Directors met again virtually at the Special AMD Board meeting which took place on 9 July 2020 to elect the Chairperson, committee chairpersons and office bearers comprising the Vice Chairperson, Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer.

AMD said the new board consists of the following members, who have extensive knowledge and skills within the aerospace and defence sector across various fields including strategy, business, finance and leadership:

Ms Sefale Montsi (Damen Shipyards): Chairperson

Ms Keobakile Mpolokeng (M-Tek): Vice-Chairperson

Ms Donnadelliah Maluleke (DIRTT Africa): Honorary Treasurer

Brig Gen (ret) Damian de Lange (Twiga Services): Honorary Secretary

Mr William Hlakoane (Denel): Chairperson Policy & Strategy

Ms Idah Mabaso (Floida Eng Services): Chairperson DIP/NIP Committee

Mr Hector Hlophe (Kutleng Engineering): Chairperson Marketing Committee

Mr Jacob Mohlamme (Northpark Telecoms): Chairperson BEE SMME Skills Development Committee

Ms Nombasa Ndhlovu (Umkhombe Marine): Chairperson Arms Control Committee

Mr George Chimbuzi (TSAS): Chairperson Risk & Audit Committee

Mr Benny Jiyane (SVI): Chairperson Remco Committee

Other board members include:

Mr Petrus Pelser (Etion Create)

Mr Hennie Venter (GEW Technologies)

Mr Deon Olivier (Hensoldt Optronics)

Mr Dean Mogale (Natcom Group)

Brig Gen (ret) Chris Gildenhuys (OTT Technologies)

Lt Gen (ret) Carlo Gagiano (Paramount Group)

Dr Tiny Mhinga (RCS SA)

Mr Jan-Patrick Helmsen (RDM)

Mr Peter van der Bijl (Reutech Ltd)

Dr Mthobisi Zondi (Sandock Austral Shipyard)

Mr Bennie Langenhoven (Tellumat)

Mr Cornelius Grundling (DCD Protected Mobility)

Mr Frans Toerien (ICP)

Dr Nivan Moodley (Saab Grintek Defence)

Mr Sandile Ndlovu (AMD) Acting Executive Director







The first board meeting with the newly elected members will take place on 12 August 2020 followed by a strategic planning session scheduled to take place on 13 August 2020. Here the strategic goals for 2020–2022 will be formulated to ensure the South African defence industry’s continued survival, value and relevance to the South African economy and security post COVID-19, AMD said.