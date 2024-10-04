All boxes ticked at AAD 2024 – exhibition organisers

Africa, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 was, according to the exhibition organisers, “a resounding success”.

Hosted from 18 to 22 September at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof, the home of AAD apart from a two-event sojourn at AFB Ysterplaat in Cape Town, AAD 2024 was the 12th of type. Relocation to Ysterplaat was necessitated by a major upgrade to runways and taxiways, including north and south thresholds at the Centurion base.

A statement has AAD Exhibition Director Nakedi Phasha saying over 35 000 tickets were sold with 32 000 plus “visitors going through the turnstiles” over the weekend for the air show.

“The five-day event started with the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, officially opening AAD 2024 and followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the event for a walkabout. This was a clear commitment by our government to the show and we are deeply humbled by the gesture. We are thrilled about the excitement created before the show and a number of countries participating.

“For us as the organisers, this has been a long and laborious journey from planning to execution. We ensured that we did everything at our disposal to make the 2024 edition of AAD bigger and better. Unfortunately, we experienced severe weather conditions, which nearly brought a damper to the weekend’s activities. However, the show ended with a bang with multitudes of revellers visiting the event for the pinnacle air show,” according to Phasha.

An indication of the importance attached to AAD, the statement has it, was the presence of countries including China, Germany, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) participating. It notes further that AAD is Africa’ largest defence exhibition and air show.

Of the AAD Youth Development Programme (YDP), its chair Kholisile Khumalo noted the YDP was “a unique and critical pillar of AAD”. A main objective is to empower youth from disadvantaged and marginalised communities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“The defence sector plays a critical role as a catalyst in reducing youth unemployment in the country. It is important, therefore, that the show has support from all countries in the world and the continent, including all provinces, government departments, cities and municipalities in the country,” Khumalo said.

Among exhibitors in the dedicated YDP hangar were Sci-Bono, Armscor, Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS), Milkor, Rheinmetall, Numolux, Aeronautics Solutions and the SA National Space Agency (SANSA).

The five-day event attracted “throngs of local and international media reporting on various events, including the three-day conferences focusing on the South African Defence Industry Showcase, Future Warfare and Maritime Security,” the organisers added.

AAD 2026 will see the Commercial Aviation Association of SA (CAASA) be the lead partner. CAASA is one of three AAD partners along with Armscor and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in the exhibition. It has been set down for 16 to 20 September 2026 at AFB Waterkloof.