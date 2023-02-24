Alaris Antennas bursary programme open for applications

Since 2015, Alaris Antennas, a specialised RF antenna engineering company, has invested in a bursary programme to attract and retain top engineering talent from South Africa’s leading tertiary institutions.

Ruenelle Ramnath, head of Human Resources explains: “Our bursary programme is designed to ignite bigger interest in the field of RF (Radio Frequency) engineering. Apart from financial assistance for their studies, it also includes vacation work where the incumbents experience on-the-job training.”

Over the last 8 years, Alaris Antennas have given bursaries to 10 deserving students.

Jacques, a 4th-year Electronic Engineering student who enjoys hiking and mountain biking, has been a bursary student since the beginning of 2022: “Working at Alaris Antennas is an eye-opener. The pace and precision at which things get done is mind-boggling.” Giving advice to future bursary students, he continues: “Don’t be shy. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to ask. The engineers at Alaris [Antennas] will give you more than enough information”.

Another current bursary student is Henry. He is finishing up his second and final year of a master’s degree in electrical engineering with a specific focus on radar and high-frequency techniques in direction finding. According to Henry: “It is amazing to experience the actual practical applications of what we are taught in university. They use well-tested methods and tools that ensure their products’ continuous quality.”

On making the most of your bursary and internship, especially as a postgraduate, Henry suggests: “Put in some effort to have a project that aligns clearly to the company. My experience at Alaris is helping me with my master’s degree in radar and high-frequency techniques.”

RF engineering is a specialised field that requires a unique skill set. RF engineers need to understand electromagnetic theory, antenna design, signal processing, and wireless communication protocols in-depth. This knowledge is not something that can be learned overnight. Apart from formal education, it also takes considerable experience to master.

Marius Minny, Head of Product Development, is looking forward to welcoming more students: “We are serious about having the top engineers working with us. Our bursary programme assists students in understanding the world of RF and gaining the necessary practical knowledge to excel in this field.”







The Alaris Antennas bursary programme is currently open for applications. If you are an undergraduate or postgraduate student in electrical engineering with a keen interest in RF, we are looking forward to receiving your application here: https://alarisantennas.com/careers/#vacancies