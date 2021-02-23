AL TARIQ details enhanced PGM range

AL TARIQ (formerly Barij Dynamics) is showcasing its precision guided munition (PGM) enhancements at IDEX 2021, including the integration of the Al Tariq guidance kit on a newly developed Penetration Warhead.

AL TARIQ, an EDGE Group company, said the Penetration Warhead programme is currently in the final phases of qualification and field testing and will be ready for production towards the end of 2021.

The Penetration Warhead enhances the capability to neutralise strategic infrastructure such as bridges, reinforced shelters, control centres and fortified installations.

“This new development will enhance Al Tariq’s capabilities to successfully engage hardened targets. In line with its participation at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2021) taking place from 21 to 25 February, in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, AL TARIQ is also providing details on the major upgrades to its family of PGMs,” the company said.

AL TARIQ is also briefing stakeholders on the enhancements implemented to its family of PGMs, which have recently been updated to the Block 2 specifications. The upgrade boasts a host of latest technology improvements, including an enhanced navigation solution, a new Height-Of-Burst-Sensor (HOBS) capability for airburst applications and a weapon system that is capable of being digitally integrated on aircraft requiring either MIL-STD-1760 or DIGIBUS interfacing, AL TARIQ said.

The upgrade further boosts the integration of AL TARIQ’s PGMs with a new “PowerPack” that equips the weapons with a pre-flight power source, as well as greater mission flexibility through leveraging cockpit fuze programmability. The weapons system incorporates the latest Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver technology as well as a highly sophisticated GPS anti-jamming solution.

Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ said: “The integration of our first-ever Penetration Warhead reflects the versatility of our PGM systems. We remain focused on providing customers with the solutions they require to maintain the highest levels of effectiveness. Our Block 2 upgrade is also testament to our commitment to delivering best-in-class capabilities in international markets.”

The upgraded Block II version includes new operational features for the Mk 81 and Mk 82 bomb kits. The range is also being expanded to include the Mk 83 and Mk 84.

AL TARIQ, originally established as a joint venture with Denel Dynamics, is now part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within the Abu Dhabi-based EDGE defence group. The company has produced a large number of Al Tariq guidance kits for the Mk 81 (250 lb) and Mk 82 (500 lb) bombs, mainly for the UAE Air Force’s Mirage 2000-9s and other aircraft in the fleet.

The Al Tariq comes in two main variants: the Al Tariq S and the Al Tariq LR – which have different seekers, payload sizes and wing kit options as well as multiple configurations.

The Al Tariq S has a range of 40 km, and the Al Tariq LR has a wing kit that extends range to 120 km.

The Al Tariq can be launched at a maximum speed of Mach 0.9 from an altitude of 40 000 feet. Its impact speed is programmable while the impact angle can be programmed between 30 and 90 degrees.

There are three main guidance configurations: accuracy with GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) is approximately 10 metres CEP (circular error probable); with GNSS semi-active laser it is three metres CEP, and with GNSS imaging infrared with automatic target recognition, it goes down to two metres CEP. The Al Tariq S can engage targets up to 90 degrees off-axis, while the Al Tariq LR can engage targets up to 180 degrees off-axis. Targeting can be either locked on before, or after, launch.







AL TARIQ was originally known as Tawazun Dynamics as it was a partnership between Denel Dynamics and Tawazun. In October 2018, the company rebranded itself as Barij Dynamics after investment from the Emirates Defence Industry Company (EDIC). In November 2019, the company later became AL TARIQ when it was consolidated along with 25 other UAE defence entities, under EDGE.