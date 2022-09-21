AL TARIQ debuts new PGM for UAVs, light aircraft

The UAE’s AL TARIQ has unveiled a new range of lightweight precision guide munitions (PGMs) suitable for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and smaller counter-insurgency (COIN) aircraft like the Super Tucano and the locally designed Mwari of Paramount Group.

Debuting at AAD 2022 on the Milkor 380 medium-altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAV, the new Al Tariq X-series guidance kit is designed to fit onto the standard Mk 81 (250 lb/110 kg) or Mk 82 (500 lb/226 kg) bombs without modification.

Theunis Botha, AL TARIQ Chief Executive Officer, explained that the X-series is a smaller and lighter version (around 80 kg for the kit) than the standard Al Tariq intended for fast jet combat aircraft, but still uses the same modular building blocks of the Al Tariq series.

“The tail fin span has been slightly reduced and by reducing the size and weight, we retained the aerodynamic balance. The Al Tariq X-series achieves a stand-off range of 40 km when launched at Mach 0.9 at 40 000 feet (12 000 m), but for lower and slower aircraft, ranges will be slightly reduced. Botha believes the X-series still has a very useful range for this class of weapon.

As with the standard Al Tariq, there are three main guidance configurations: GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System); GNSS with semi-active laser; and GNSS with imaging infrared with automatic target recognition, all fitted with sophisticated GPS anti-jamming solutions.

The X-series is a new product and development is progressing swiftly as the X-series is merely an adaptation of the existing Al Tariq. The formal flight qualification is currently in progress. The new variants should be ready for production in the second quarter of 2023.

“We are convinced that there is a substantial demand for a weapon of this class currently,” Botha said. “No other PGM can offer similar levels of operational flexibility and cost effectiveness to the modern war fighter due to the unique modularity of the Al Tariq family of precision guided munitions.”

The X-series also benefits from the Al Tariq Block II upgrades, which include a Height-of-Burst Sensor (HOBS), an improved navigation solution and various other newly incorporated features.

Growing bomb kit range

The existing Al Tariq range comprises guidance kits for the Mk 81 and Mk 82 bombs, but this is also being expanded to include the Mk 83/HSLD 450 (1 000 lb/454 kg) bomb. The winged Mk 83 version is being qualified through flight trials, with production expected from the second quarter of 2023, while the existing Mk 81 and Mk 82 kits are currently in production.







Speaking of the Mk 83, Botha said: “This is quite an exciting new addition to the family as it benefits from all the Block II operational features, fitted onto the larger explosive payload.” He added that there is definitely a demand for a weapon in this class providing a high accuracy, long range solution.