AISI to host Aerospace and Defence Industry Day

The Aerospace Industry Support Initiative (AISI) is set to host an Aerospace and Defence Industry Day on 29 November to foster collaboration and innovation within the aerospace and defence sectors by providing a platform for discussion, networking, and the sharing of insights among industry stakeholders.

The AISI is a programme of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), managed and hosted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Scheduled from 08:30 to 14:00 at the CSIR International Convention Centre, the Aerospace and Defence Industry Day will provide a platform to discuss the AISI support mechanisms aimed at attracting new beneficiaries (companies) and fostering collaboration within the aerospace and defence sectors. It will also feature presentations from current AISI beneficiaries, an interactive session addressing challenges, opportunities and networking with key industry stakeholders.

Importantly, there is no registration fee required for attendees, making it accessible for a wide range of participants interested in the aerospace and defence industries.

The AISI plays a crucial role in enhancing South Africa’s aerospace and defence capabilities. By providing strategic support aimed at industrialisation and technology development, the initiative seeks to position South Africa as a competitive player in the global aerospace market. The programme focuses on technology-based supplier development, industry innovation, and promoting awareness of the aerospace sector’s potential within South Africa.

As the aerospace and defence industries continue to evolve, events like the Aerospace and Defence Industry Day are essential for fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and driving innovation. By bringing together key stakeholders from various sectors, this event aims to strengthen South Africa’s position in these critical industries while supporting national economic growth objectives. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Attendance can be confirmed here, with RSVPs due by 18 November.