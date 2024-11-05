AISI issues call for proposals for Aerospace and Defence Industry Development and Technology Support Programme

The Aerospace Industry Support Initiative (AISI) – the government drive to improve the competitiveness of South Africa’s aeronautics, space, defence and marine advanced manufacturing sectors – invites interested companies to respond to a Call for Proposals (CFP) for Aerospace and Defence Industry Development and Technology Support.

This CFP aims to attract projects that contribute to the development of the South African aeronautics, space, and defence industry, focusing specifically on supporting SMMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and established industry in fostering new technologies and enhancing existing technologies as well as developing local content and capability among South African entities.

Industry participants are encouraged to apply for funding to industrialise technologies that advance South African niche capabilities and value propositions in support of national government objectives such as improved competitiveness and localisation, the AISI said. The CFP is open to local integrators, sub-systems suppliers and SMMEs.

All technology validation and transfer projects must fall within one of the thematic areas to be approved for support. The thematic areas selected for this CFP are at the discretion of the AISI and are considered most relevant for technology advancement in the South African aeronautics, space, and defence sectors, including:

Aerostructures (including advanced manufacturing and processing)

Space

Avionics

Propulsion

Surveillance and Sensor Systems and

Land Systems.

Only projects with a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) or Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) of ≥ 4 at the start of the project will be considered for support, the AISI said. Continuation of projects previously supported by the AISI will also be considered.

To apply, the application documents can be found here.

Electronic copies must be submitted via email to AISI at [email protected]. For queries, Livison Mashoko can be contacted at [email protected].

The closing date is 22 November 2024.

The AISI aims to advance South African niche capabilities and value propositions in support of National Government objectives such as competitiveness improvement and localisation.

Probably the best-known beneficiary – funding-wise – from the AISI is Potchefstroom-based Jonker Sailplanes. Other South African aerospace companies to benefit from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) initiative are Cape Aerospace Technologies (small gas turbine engines) and Centurion-based Petrawell (filament winding), amongst others.