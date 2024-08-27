Accra to host defence conference and exhibition

The Ghana Army, one of three services making up the West African country’s armed forces, is preparing to host a second International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC 2024) in Accra this week. South African defence companies will be amongst those in attendance.

The two-day event (28 and 29 August) at Burma Hall in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) headquarters will see land forces, national security agencies, defence and interior ministries, law enforcement agencies, special forces and other stakeholders collaborating on Africa’s pressing security challenges, according to a statement.

Under the theme “Enhancing Regional Mechanisms for Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges in Africa”, IDEC 2024 aims to “create a platform for fruitful exchanges and discussions to identify new avenues for strengthening international partnerships and collaborations”. This will improve land forces’ operations and help curtail the ripple effects of asymmetrical threats such as terrorism and military coups in neighbouring states on national security.

Army chiefs from African and other countries, along with senior officers, executives and security agency representatives, will be part of the IDEC 2024 conference component. Conference themes for day on include ‘Understanding the incidence of Violent Extremism and Terrorism (VET) in West Africa’, ‘The role of African regional and sub-regional bodies in addressing contemporary threats in Africa’, and ‘Fostering interagency cooperation: Integrating military, police, and intelligence forces for effective counterinsurgency.’

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, is scheduled to give a keynote speech on 28 August. Other speakers on day one include Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President, Paramount International, who will talk about the critical importance of investing in forward operating ability and fusion cell capability, while retired SA Army Brigadier General Chris Gildenhuys from OTT will discuss the implications and dynamics of asymmetric warfare in sub-Saharan Africa. Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of the South African Army, will be part of a panel discussion on addressing contemporary threats in Africa.

Conference topics on day two will cover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones as well as technology showcases. A dedicated session will discuss ‘Effectiveness of existing regional security mechanisms in combating contemporary threats in Africa.’

The exhibition component will, as per the statement, showcase the latest equipment, technologies, and solutions tailored to improving the capabilities of African land forces to address emerging global security and economic threats.