AAD to host virtual conference next week

The organisers of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition will be hosting a virtual conference on 15 October in lieu of the coronavirus-induced postponement of the physical event that was due to take place last month.

“Following the deferment of AAD to 2022; and in an effort to continue providing valuable experiences to our patrons, supporters and guests; we are elated to be hosting The AAD Virtual Conference where an invigorating programme will be driven by captains of industry and sector leaders,” the organisers said.

The AAD Virtual Conference will be industry focused and drive pertinent conversations around the realm of cybersecurity and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Some of the key themes that will be explored at this year’s virtual event include the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on the defence industry and the requirements of combating threats of the future. Another pertinent theme will be the humanitarian application of unmanned aerial vehicles and case studies in Africa.

Other topics under the microscope include:

• Military strategy in the information age – the role of the aerospace and defence sector

• Reinventing an industrialized and legacy sector by adopting new technical, legal, psychological, and strategic skills to understand the new defence and warfare arena

• Unmanned aerial vehicles for security and surveillance

• The make-up of the military personnel of the future.

“With the opportunities that today’s digital technologies offer, creating an online experience for AAD not only supplements the engagement lost from the physical event, but enables AAD to expand the content and gain an even wider footprint into the global defence community,” the organisers said.







The conference will start at 9:00 on Thursday 15 October.

Registration details can be found here.