AAD organisers congratulate and welcome Motshekga as new defence minister

The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition has extended its congratulations to Angie Motshekga on her recent appointment as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

“This significant appointment is a testament to her distinguished record in public service and her unwavering commitment to the advancement of our nation,” AAD Marketing and Communications Manager Takalani Chipane said.

“Honourable Minister Motshekga brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the Ministry. Her remarkable dedication to education and public service has been widely recognized, and AAD is confident that her leadership will greatly benefit the defence sector. Her strategic vision and innovative approach are invaluable as she takes on this crucial role.

“At AAD, we are dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence within the aerospace and defence industries. We look forward to supporting Minister Motshekga’s initiatives and working closely with her to enhance the capabilities and welfare of our defence forces and military veterans.

“The leadership of Honourable Minister Motshekga is vital in ensuring the continued security and stability of our nation. AAD is honoured to welcome her and is eager to see the positive impact of her tenure.

“We wish her great success in her new role and look forward to a fruitful leadership and collaboration during the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo from 18 – 22 September 2024,” Chipane concluded.

Motshekga replaces Thandi Modise as Defence and Military Veterans Minister. She will serve alongside two deputies (previously one deputy in the sixth administration), namely Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.