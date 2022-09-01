AAD 2022 to feature four hybrid conferences

Conferences are an important component of international aviation, defence and security exhibitions worldwide and the South African contribution – Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) – scheduled for Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof from 21 to 25 September – is no different.

Exhibition organisers have arranged four conferences with themes appropriate to the defence and security sectors to run concurrently with what is seen as the largest exhibition of its kind in Africa.

The hybrid AAD conferences, as exhibition organisers are billing them, cover UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and UAS (unmanned aerial systems); counter-terrorism, technology and development in Africa; general aviation and a medical conference. All are offered on either an in-person or virtual attendance basis and will be live streamed.

The conferences, again according to exhibition organisers, will see leading researchers, academics, scientists, practitioners and innovators as well as industry stakeholders in aerospace, defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, government, general aviation and commercial aviation stakeholders, buyers and manufacturers from around the world at one site. The common aim of the four conferences is to explore new paths, share solutions and showcase innovation and capabilities.

Conferences at AAD2022 have common aims. They are to provide a strategic platform for dialogue and discourse on international defence, aerospace and related best practices; unlock strategic trade and partnership opportunities; provide fresh perspectives on partnerships; provide an environment amenable to business-to-business linkages; and facilitate, collaborate and grow in the South African, African and global aerospace and defence sectors. Additionally attendees and delegates will be updated on new technologies and responses to global threats with the conferences a platform to strengthen relationships between governments, business and armed forces worldwide.

The UAV and UAS conference runs from 10:00-17:00 on 21 September while the Counter-Terrorism, Technology and Development in Africa conference is scheduled for 22 September from 10:00-17:00. The General Aviation conference runs from 10:00-16:00 on 23 September, and the Medical Conference runs from 10:00-17:00 on 23 September.







More information on the conferences can be found here.