AAD Conference: Exploring Defence and Security Trends, Innovations and Opportunities in Africa

The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Expo, Africa’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, is set to take place from 18 to 22 September 2024 at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria. The AAD 2024 Conference, organised by defenceWeb and held alongside the biennial expo from 18 – 20 September, promises a comprehensive exploration of trends, innovation and opportunities within the African defence and security sector.

Delegates have the flexibility to register for any single day, two days or all three days of the event, ensuring that they can tailor their experience to their specific interests and schedule.

This year, Milkor proudly serves as the diamond sponsor for the AAD Conference, underscoring its commitment to advancing defence capabilities and fostering strategic discussions.

Day One 18 September: Future Warfare

The conference will commence with an engaging agenda addressing modern defence and security challenges. Highlights include a keynote on the evolving nature of warfare in Africa, followed by a critical analysis of drone threats by Professor Lindy Heinecken. Attendees will benefit from Milkor’s exclusive session and a panel discussion on global conflicts with Advocate Vasu Gounden.

Esteemed speakers such as Pearl Matibe and Dr Mahmut Cengiz from George Mason University in the USA will cover the growing threat of ISIS and Al-Qaeda and the expansion of asymmetric warfare in Africa, while Willie Nel will examine the role of commercial radar imagery. Noëlle Van der Waag-Cowling from the Cybersecurity Institute will discuss the role of cyber warfare in modern conflicts. The day will also include discussions on AI in military applications, electronic warfare, human augmentation technologies, and space-based military operations.

Day Two 19 September: South African Industry Showcase

Focusing on South Africa’s aerospace and defence industry, Day Two will start with a keynote by Sandile Ndlovu on local industry capabilities, followed by Dr Moses B. Khanyile on the need for increased support for the defence sector. Milkor’s session and a panel on Public-Private Partnerships for defence technology development will offer valuable insights.

The agenda includes a case study on project BIRO by Damen Shipyards Cape Town, discussions on expanding the aerospace and defence hub with Saki Zamxaka from the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), and investment opportunities explored by James Kerr. William Hlakoane will address Denel’s resurgence, and the day will conclude with a session by Airbus and a discussion on rebuilding South Africa’s small arms industry.

Day Three 20 September: Maritime Security Focus

The final day will highlight maritime security, starting with a keynote by Vice Admiral Monde Lobese on the SA Navy’s fleet plans. Carina Bruwer and Timothy Walker from the ISS will discuss the impact of Houthi attacks and Somali piracy on maritime security. Milkor’s session will be followed by Ed Veen’s presentation on the business case for an auxiliary support vessel/drone carrier for the SA Navy. Dr Mthobisi Clyde Zondi will share lessons learned regarding overspecifying requirements in the SA Navy. After lunch, a panel will address regional maritime security and cooperation, while Prof. Adriano Nuvunga will explore specific maritime security challenges in Mozambique.

Denys Reva from the ISS will discuss the impact of uncrewed surface vessels on African maritime security. The day will conclude with a session on using the Oceans and Coastal Information System (OCIMS) to monitor South Africa’s oceans, offering a comprehensive overview of maritime security issues and innovations.

Additions to the programme and speakers are being announced on a regular basis. For the latest version of the agenda, please visit: https://aad2024conf.aadexpo.co.za/

Join us at the AAD 2024 Conference, proudly sponsored by Milkor, to be at the forefront of defence innovation and strategy in Africa.