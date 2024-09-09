AAD 2024 Conference Welcomes Renowned Journalist and War Correspondent Hamilton Wende as Chairperson

The highly anticipated AAD 2024 Conference, organised by defenceWeb and taking place from 18 to 20 September 2024 at Air Force Base Waterkloof, is being further boosted by esteemed journalist and television producer Hamilton Wende as its Chairperson. With a distinguished career spanning multiple decades, Wende brings unparalleled expertise and insight to this premier gathering focused on trends, innovation, and opportunities in the defence sector.

Wende is a freelance writer and television producer based in Johannesburg. His extensive portfolio includes contributions to prominent international and South African media outlets such as BBC, National Geographic Traveler, GQ, and The Sunday Times. He has written for prestigious publications worldwide, including Maclean’s Magazine in Canada, The New Zealand Herald, The Buffalo News in the US, and many others.

Wende’s experience extends far beyond print journalism. He has worked with leading television networks like National Geographic, CNN, BBC, NBC, Al Jazeera English, and ZDF, covering fifteen wars across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. His work has taken him to some of the most challenging conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Sudan, and more.

As the Chairperson of the AAD 2024 Conference, Wende will use his extensive experience to guide discussions and ensure that the event provides unmatched insights into the defence industry and modern threat landscape.

The conference is structured around three themes:

Day 1: Future Warfare (18 September 2024) – Explore key trends in modern warfare, the impact of emerging threats, and the role of cutting-edge technologies in shaping the future of defence.

– Explore key trends in modern warfare, the impact of emerging threats, and the role of cutting-edge technologies in shaping the future of defence. Day 2: South African Defence Showcase (19 September 2024) – Gain a comprehensive view of the country’s evolving role in the global defence sector through engaging discussions and valuable insights.

– Gain a comprehensive view of the country’s evolving role in the global defence sector through engaging discussions and valuable insights. Day 3: Maritime Security and Innovation in Africa (20 September 2024) – Delve into the threats and opportunities facing maritime security on the continent.

With Wende at the helm, this year’s AAD Conference is set to provide insightful presentations and conversations that will unpack defence developments in Africa and beyond.

Milkor proudly serves as the diamond sponsor of the AAD Conference, underscoring its commitment to advancing defence capabilities and fostering strategic discussions.

Don’t miss out on this premier event! Register now to secure your spot at the AAD 2024 Conference.