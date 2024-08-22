AAD 2024 Conference to Explore Future Warfare, Defence Innovation and Challenges

The highly anticipated AAD 2024 Conference, organised by defenceWeb and taking place from 18 to 20 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof, will gather top defence experts, industry leaders, and academics for a pivotal event addressing the evolving security landscape in Africa and glo ally.

The first day of the conference, titled Future Warfare, will spotlight key trends in modern warfare, the impact of emerging threats, and the role of cutting-edge technologies in shaping the future of defence.

Milkor, a global leader in defence solutions, is the Diamond Sponsor of this year’s conference. As part of its commitment to advancing Africa’s defence capabilities through innovation and collaboration, Ghaazim Rylands, CEO of Milkor Integrated Systems, will present a key session on The Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Future Joint All Domain Operations (JADO). Rylands will explore the critical role UAVs play in enhancing operational effectiveness across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains, with insights into how these technologies will be integrated into future multi-domain battle strategies.

Other key sessions throughout the day include:

Drones as a Threat to National Security: Professor Lindy Heinecken from Stellenbosch University will examine the misuse of unmanned vehicles and their implications for regional stability.

The Role of AI in Future Military Operations: Dr. Robin Blake will explore how AI is transforming battlefield decision-making and operational strategies.

Panel Discussion – Technology in Warfare: Lessons from Recent Conflicts: This panel will feature experts discussing how technological advancements are reshaping the future of African peace and security.

A significant session in the afternoon will focus on the growing threat of extremist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda. International experts Pearl Matibe and Dr. Mahmut Cengiz will provide deep insights into these groups’ expanding influence across Africa and offer strategies for effective counterterrorism.

Additional sessions will cover critical topics such as cyber warfare, radar system integration, and space-based military operations, led by industry specialists including Noëlle Van der Waag-Cowling, Jaco Botha, and Zane Cleophas.

Beyond the informative sessions, delegates will have ample opportunities to network with industry peers and engage with leading exhibitors showcasing the latest defence technologies.

Day two will focus on South Africa’s aerospace and defence industry, and day three will cover maritime security.

Don’t miss out on this premier event! Register now to secure your spot at the AAD 2024 Conference and gain exclusive insights into the future of defence.