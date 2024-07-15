AAD 2024 Conference set to shape the future of aerospace and defence in Africa

defenceWeb is excited to reveal a growing number of leading experts – including Chief of the SA Navy – who will share their insights at the inaugural Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Conference, scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

This event, held alongside the AAD 2024 exhibition, promises to advance the aerospace and defence agenda at Africa’s largest aviation and military trade show.

The AAD 2024 Conference organisers have carefully selected three key themes deemed most relevant to the industry, and these will be unpacked on each day as follows:

Future Warfare (18 September): Explore the latest trends, technologies and innovations shaping the future of military operations and technology, from unmanned systems to, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and asymmetrical threats as well as lessons from current conflicts. South African Defence Industry Showcase (19 September): This spotlight on South Africa’s defence sector highlights the industry’s world-leading and pioneering products and gives an overview of aerospace, maritime and defence capabilities as well as opportunities in the sector. Maritime Security (20 September): Examine critical challenges, including resurgent Somali piracy, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, maritime cyber threats, and other challenges at sea affecting the continent.

Organisers have already confirmed an impressive list of international and local speakers for the AAD Conference, including SA Navy Chief Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, Denel Group COO William Hlakoane, ACCORD Founder and Executive Director Vasu Gounden, AMD CEO Sandile Ndlovu, Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa Chairperson Themba September, and Director: Centre for Military Studies (CEMIS) at the Faculty of Military Science, University of Stellenbosh Moses Khanyile.

Other senior representatives are coming from the Schar School of Policy and Government at the George Mason University, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Sandock Austral Group Holdings, and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), with many more to be announced shortly. An interim list can be found here. https://aad2024conf.aadexpo.co.za/speakers/

“We are thrilled to bring together a diverse group of experts and thought leaders from around the globe for the AAD 2024 Conference,” said Takalani Chipane, Marketing And Communications Manager for AAD 2024. “This event provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage with cutting-edge developments in the aerospace and defence sectors, and to explore how these advancements can enhance security and stability across Africa.”

Join us for a transformative conference experience that promises to shape the future narrative of defence and security in Africa. You can now visit our website to register and secure your place among industry leaders, experts and opinion-formers.

Call for papers:

For participants interested in taking part in the Conference, presentation proposals can be sent to Ros Hinchcliffe at [email protected]. Please note that preference will be given to end-user and academic proposals. The deadline for submissions is 31 July 2024.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Key players in the aerospace and defence industry are supporting the AAD Conference, with Milkor taking the Diamond sponsorship slot; Damen and GC2T taking Gold sponsorships, and Twiga becoming a Silver sponsor, but other sponsorship opportunities are still available.

We invite you to explore how we can help you generate more leads and create exposure for your brand and solutions. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Robert Mace at [email protected].

The AAD 2024 Conference runs concurrently with the 12th edition of Africa Aerospace and Defence (from 18 to 22 September 2024). AAD is one of the top six global defence exhibitions, and the theme for this year’s edition is Exploring new paths, sharing solutions, showcasing innovation and capability’.

As the largest such event in Africa, AAD 2024 aims to attract over 30 000 trade visitors and 300 exhibitors. Nearly a dozen national pavilions have already been confirmed, and exhibition space is nearly booked out.

Apart from the Conference, other highlights of AAD 2024 will include general aviation, energy and unmanned hubs, a mobility track, and two-day air show.