A call to cleanup – RDM wants to be part of the solution!

Last week Rheinmetall Denel Munition set aside two days for their employees to participate in RDM’s Annual Cleanup Day initiative. The two company sites situated in the North, in Gauteng and North West, kicked off their RDM Annual Cleanup Day on Thursday, 10th February 2022.

The sites situated in the South in the Western Cape, followed with their cleanup day on Friday, 11th of February 2022. “We must take responsibility for our planet, to be more careful with its resources and to protect it. Anyone can contribute!” stated Jan-Patrick Helmsen, the CEO of RDM. “For this reason, we implemented local initiatives on the subject of climate change and environmental protection together with our neighbours,” said Helmsen.

There was quite a lot of hype amongst the employees with the countdown to the cleanup days. Areas within the sites and also outside within the surrounding communities were identified to not only picking up litter. A lot of other initiatives like creating gardens in their courtyards, painting the floors of the work space and planting trees were realized by the RDM employees. A team consisting of RDM employees and 30 Macassar community residents, including the Councillor, Cllr. Peter Helfrich took part in cleaning the Macassar Civic Centre and the area in front of Shoprite. Members of the Helderberg Sunrise Rotary Club also supported RDM’s cleanup initiative and participated in the cleanup along the stretch of beach bordering the Somerset West site.







What followed was a braai sponsored by RDM for all those who joined hands in this worthy cause. “We have a single mission: We have many global challenges. Local initiatives from the neighbourhood raises local awareness and initiates a solution for these challenges. Let’s all be part of the solution,” stated Helmsen.