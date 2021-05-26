Zuma pleads not guilty in Pietermaritzburg

Former South African president Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges relating to a $2 billion arms deal when he was deputy president.

Zuma, president between 2009-2018, faces 18 charges relating to the 1999 deal. He rejected the charges and says he is victim of a politically motivated witch hunt by a rival faction of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma also facing a separate inquiry into corruption during his tenure as president, is accused of accepting 500,000 rand ($34,000) annually from French arms company Thales, in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal.

“I plead not guilty,” he said after the prosecutor read out the charges.

Zuma’s defence team is calling for the recusal of state prosecutor Billy Downer, on the grounds he has “no title to prosecute”. The prosecution requested time to make a response to that, so it was not dealt with on Wednesday but will be on 19 July said the presiding judge.

Thales was Thomson-CSF at the time of the deal. It said it had no knowledge of transgressions by employees in relation to awarding of the contracts. Its representative in court pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption and money laundering charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed charges against Zuma more than a decade ago, set them aside just before he successfully ran for president in 2009 and reinstated them a month after he resigned in early 2018.





