Zondo Commission report delayed

Denel watchers from – hopefully – former Cabinet ministers and board members through to employees as well as the wider South African defence community have to wait longer for the final part of Judge Raymond Zondo’s third and final part of his report into State Capture.

Denel was extensively dealt with in part two and expectations are the judge appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate the hollowing out of State institutions, organisations and companies will elaborate further on the woeful state of Denel, other SOEs and government departments.

The delay in presenting part three to President Cyril Ramaphosa, originally set down for end February, is necessitated by a number of issues a statement from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has it. It will reach the President’s Office in the Union Buildings at the end of March with a final tranche following at the end of April.

Factors leading to the delay are Zondo needs more time to finalise the report as far as “going through” documents with Commission staff and the need for him to recover from his interview with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“The delay in submission of documents is not due to any neglect of duty but to challenges and commitment by all concerned to ensuring a proper job is done,” Commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala said.

The statement has it, when complete the Zondo Commission report “will run to about three thousand pages of detailed analysis of evidence, findings and recommendations”.





