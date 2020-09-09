Tigray stages elections in defiance of PM Abiy

Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday went ahead with regional elections in an act of defiance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who called the vote illegal but said government would not respond with force.

Ethiopia is due to hold national and regional elections on August 29 but postponed them indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tigray opposition politicians accuse Abiy of trying to prolong his rule.

The confrontation with Tigray is the latest headache for Abiy, struggling to hold together a federation that ties Ethiopia’s 80 plus ethnic groups.

Abiy likened the exercise as construction of shanties by squatters on land they do not own.

“Those who construct a shanty are illegal dwellers as they don’t have land deeds and they don’t sleep with their eyes shut,” he told the state broadcaster.

After decades of repression, Abiy ushered in democratic reforms helping him win the Nobel Prize. New freedoms also fuelled long-suppressed demands for more regional autonomy, rights and resources.

In Tigray, the TPLF faces pressure from more zealous ethnic nationalists. A new party is openly pushing independence from Ethiopia. Tigrayans dominated Ethiopian politics since guerilla fighters ousted a Marxist dictator in 1991, but their influence waned under Abiy and last year the TPLF quit his ruling coalition.

“Everybody is willing to vote here we want to be independent, free and have a nation for all Tigrayians,” said Welday Asgedom, a tourism sector worker, heading to cast his ballot.

The region’s population is relatively small – around 5% of Ethiopia’s 109 million people – but its history in politics means it is wealthier and more influential than many other, larger regions.

Ethiopia’s upper house, which mediates constitutional disputes, ruled on Saturday that the polls for regional parliaments and other positions were unconstitutional.

In the past three years, Ethiopia faced multiple bouts of outbreaks of large-scale ethnic violence, what government described as an attempt at a regional coup led by rogue security forces and increasingly insistent demands from smaller ethnic groups for own regions.

On Monday Ethiopian security officials prevented a dozen people, including four journalists and a senior think tank analyst, flying to Tigray to cover the vote.

Abiy has not specified how he will respond to the polls, although he rules out using force. Analysts say government cut the region’s federal funding, which supplies around half of its budget.





