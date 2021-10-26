South African judge dismisses Zuma’s attempt to remove prosecutor

A South African judge on Tuesday dismissed an application by former president Jacob Zuma to have the prosecutor in his arms deal corruption trial removed.

Zuma, ousted by the governing African National Congress in 2018, had argued that the prosecutor was biased against him and submitted a “special plea” to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have him replaced.

The former president, 79, pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering in the long-running case over the 1990s deal for military equipment.

“The special plea is dismissed,” Judge Piet Koen said. “It is obviously in the interests of all the parties – the accused, the state representing the general public – that this matter be resolved as soon as is reasonably possible. It has been hanging around too long.”