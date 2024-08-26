“Something is rotten in the state of South Africa” – Leon Schreiber

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, held nothing back as he spoke in the National Assembly on 20 August, where he said the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) requires a digital transformation, and urgently.

Reflecting on case studies and recent discoveries made by the department, Schreiber pointed to “the lack of a modern digital system to process all applications, adjudications and communication at Home Affairs [as] the root cause of the national security threat we face in this sector.”

Schreiber went on to say that “the common denominator is that Home Affairs systems are vulnerable to fraud, corruption and discretion because they are outdated, antiquated, paper-based, manual and, therefore, open to subversion.”

